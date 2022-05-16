AbbVie Receives Option To License Certain IL-2 Muteins, Including CUG252, From Cugene

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Cugene Inc. announced a worldwide license option agreement for CUG252, a potential Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, as well as other IL-2 muteins, for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. During the option period, Cugene will conduct a phase 1b study in patients with autoimmune/inflammatory disease. Upon exercise of the option, AbbVie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for CUG252.

Cugene will receive an upfront payment of $48.5 million, and will also be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones and a license option exercise payment if AbbVie exercises the option. Also, Cugene may receive commercialization and sales-based milestones and tiered royalties.

