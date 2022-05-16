Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Receives Option To License Certain IL-2 Muteins, Including CUG252, From Cugene

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Cugene Inc. announced a worldwide license option agreement for CUG252, a potential Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, as well as other IL-2 muteins, for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. During the option period, Cugene will conduct a phase 1b study in patients with autoimmune/inflammatory disease. Upon exercise of the option, AbbVie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for CUG252.

Cugene will receive an upfront payment of $48.5 million, and will also be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones and a license option exercise payment if AbbVie exercises the option. Also, Cugene may receive commercialization and sales-based milestones and tiered royalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular