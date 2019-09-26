AbbVie Receives FDA Approval Of MAVYRET

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved MAVYRET or glecaprevir/pibrentasvir to shorten the once-daily treatment duration from 12 to 8 weeks in treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic hepatitis C or HCV patients across all genotypes or GT1-6.

In August 2017, MAVYRET received regulatory approval in the U.S. as an 8-week, pan-genotypic treatment for treatment-naïve HCV patients without cirrhosis.

Glecaprevir was discovered during the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) for HCV protease inhibitors and regimens that include protease inhibitors.

