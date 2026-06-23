AbbVie Receives EC Approval For MAVIRET In Treating Hepatitis C

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced approval from the European Commission for MAVIRET, an antiviral drug used in treating acute and chronic cases of Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is a highly infectious blood-borne viral disease that is treatable with early diagnosis. However, many patients may not show symptoms, and the infection may lead to cirrhosis of the liver if undetected, leading to end-stage liver disease. Patients of HCV are also 17 times more likely than the general population to develop liver cancer.

MARIVET is an oral, pangenotypic, once-daily, ribavirin-free direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment for acute and chronic HCV infections in adults and children 3 years and older. The drug combines glecaprevir, an NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, and is approved for the treatment of HCV in the U.S, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, Argentina, and now in the EU.

The approval was supported by positive results from the Phase 3 M20-350 multicenter, single-arm trial conducted on 286 patients of HCV. Data indicated that the primary endpoint of a systemic virological response at 12 weeks (SVR12) was achieved by 96.2% of treated patients. The drug also showed a good safety profile.

MAVIRET is now the only drug in the European Union approved for the treatment of both acute and chronic HCV.

ABBV closed Monday at $230.01, up 6.25%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $231.11, up 0.44%.

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