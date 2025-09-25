AbbVie: RAMQ Adds QULIPTA In Their Formulary For Prevention Of Chronic Migraine

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the RAMQ has listed QULIPTA in their formulary for the prevention of chronic migraine and episodic migraine. This will be followed by reimbursement by private plans. The INESSS previously published a positive recommendation for the public listing of QULIPTA or atogepant in the treatment of chronic migraine in adults on July 2, 2025.

Rami Fayed, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada, said: "This positive recommendation from INESSS not only validates the clinical value of our migraine medicine but also reinforces our commitment to improving access for those living with chronic migraine and supporting physicians in delivering personalized care."

