US Markets
ABBV

Abbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 bln in 2025

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2023 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds background

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N on Tuesday raised its 2025 sales forecast of its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to more than $17.5 billion as it hopes to replace the loss of revenue from its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The company's previous sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq in 2025 was more than $15 billion.

AbbVie also expects peak sales of the drugs to exceed $21 billion in 2027. The two drugs are part of the company's long-term growth strategy to offset Humira's loss of exclusivity.

The drugmaker has been in contract negotiations with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for Humira for this year, and said in October that pricing of its rivals would determine the drug's sales this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.