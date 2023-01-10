Abbvie raises sales outlook of two new drugs to more than $17.5 bln in 2025

Adds background

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N on Tuesday raised its 2025 sales forecast of its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to more than $17.5 billion as it hopes to replace the loss of revenue from its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The company's previous sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq in 2025 was more than $15 billion.

AbbVie also expects peak sales of the drugs to exceed $21 billion in 2027. The two drugs are part of the company's long-term growth strategy to offset Humira's loss of exclusivity.

The drugmaker has been in contract negotiations with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers for Humira for this year, and said in October that pricing of its rivals would determine the drug's sales this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.