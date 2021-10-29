AbbVie Raises FY21 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 8.5% - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, AbbVie now projects earnings in a range of $6.29 to $6.33 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $12.63 to $12.67 per share.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.04 to $6.14 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $12.52 to $12.62 per share.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, AbbVie announced that its board of directors declared a 8.5 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

