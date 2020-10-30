AbbVie Raises FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.47 to $10.49 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $10.35 to $10.45 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.42 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, AbbVie announced that its board of directors declared a 10.2 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.