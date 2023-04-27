News & Insights

AbbVie raises annual profit forecast as Humira demand holds steady

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Mariam E Sunny and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N on Thursday raised its 2023 profit forecast on a less-than-feared hit to U.S. sales of arthritis drug Humira from rival biosimilar drugs.

The company now expects 2023 adjusted earnings to be between $10.72 and $11.12 per share, from between $10.62 and $11.02 it provided earlier this month.

Analysts on average have estimated annual adjusted profit of $10.94 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Mariam E Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

