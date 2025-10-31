Markets
AbbVie Raises 2025 Adj. EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it is raising adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2025 to a range of $10.61 - $10.65, from a range of $10.38 - $10.58. The company noted that the guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $2.05 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2025.

AbbVie announced that its board declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $1.73 per share from $1.64 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2026. This reflects an increase of approximately 5.5 percent.

Third quarter net earnings attributable to AbbVie was $186 million compared to $1.56 billion, prior year. EPS was $0.10, compared to $0.88. Adjusted EPS was $1.86, compared to $3.00. The results included an unfavorable impact of $1.50 per share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones expense. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter worldwide net revenues were $15.776 billion, an increase of 9.1 percent on a reported basis, or 8.4 percent on an operational basis. Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.885 billion, an increase of 11.9 percent on a reported basis, or 11.2 percent on an operational basis.

