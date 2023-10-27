AbbVie Raises 2023 Adj. EPS Guidance; Announces 2024 Dividend Increase

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the company is raising adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2023 from $10.86 - $11.06 to $11.19 - $11.23, which included an unfavorable impact of $0.27 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2023.

AbbVie increased its adjusted EPS guidance floor for the full year 2024 from $10.70 to $11.00, which excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones. As a result, AbbVie does not expect adjusted EPS for 2024 to be below $11.00 per share. The company will issue formal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range in conjunction with fourth quarter results.

Third quarter bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $1.00 per share compared with $3.95 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $2.95, a decrease of 19.4 percent. The results included an unfavorable impact of $0.04 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter declined to $13.93 billion from $14.81 billion last year. Revenues decreased 6.0 percent on a reported basis and 5.8 percent on an operational basis. Analysts on average had estimated $12.92 billion in revenue.

AbbVie said its board declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.48 per share to $1.55 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024. This reflects an increase of approximately 4.7 percent.

