AbbVie Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.04 billion, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $6.76 billion or $3.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $14.89 billion from $13.86 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

