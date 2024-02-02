AbbVie Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $822 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $2.473 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.959 billion or $2.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $14.301 billion from $15.121 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $822 Mln. vs. $2.473 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.77 -Revenue (Q4): $14.301 Bln vs. $15.121 Bln last year.

