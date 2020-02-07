Markets
AbbVie Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):

-Earnings: $2.80 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.83 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.88 in Q4 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 billion or $2.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.19 per share -Revenue: $8.70 billion in Q4 vs. $8.31 billion in the same period last year.

