AbbVie Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.949 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $3.179 billion, or $1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $6.528 billion or $3.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $14.812 billion from $14.342 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.949 Bln. vs. $3.179 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.57 -Revenue (Q3): $14.812 Bln vs. $14.342 Bln last year.

