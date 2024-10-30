AbbVie Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.561 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.778 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.327 billion or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $14.460 billion from $13.927 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.561 Bln. vs. $1.778 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $14.460 Bln vs. $13.927 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.90 - $10.94

