AbbVie Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.18 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $2.31 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.95 billion or $3.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $14.34 billion from $12.90 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.95 Bln. vs. $5.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.33 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.22 -Revenue (Q3): $14.34 Bln vs. $12.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.63 to $12.67

