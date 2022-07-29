AbbVie Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $924 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $766 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $14.58 billion from $13.96 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $924 Mln. vs. $766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.31 -Revenue (Q2): $14.58 Bln vs. $13.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.78 - $13.98

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.