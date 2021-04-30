AbbVie Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):

-Earnings: $3.55 billion in Q1 vs. $3.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.99 in Q1 vs. $2.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 billion or $2.95 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.83 per share -Revenue: $13.01 billion in Q1 vs. $8.62 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.37 to $12.57

