AbbVie Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.01 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $1.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.61 billion or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $8.62 billion from $7.83 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.61 Bln. vs. $3.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.42 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $8.62 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.61 to $9.71

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.