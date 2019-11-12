AbbVie prices US$30bn bond to fund pharma M&A

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (IFR) - AbbVie priced the biggest US high-grade bond of the year Tuesday with a US$30bn 10-parter to help fund its acquisition of drug maker Allergan.

The bond will help fund a US$63bn take over of Botox-maker Allergan, and reduce AbbVie's dependence on its most profitable drug Humira to 40% of revenues ahead of a loss of patent exclusivity approaching in 2023.

The bond surpassed IBM's US$20bn trade from May and also goes down as the fourth largest bond ever.

The deal was bigger than Comcast's US$27bn issue from October 2018, but well behind the market's biggest trade, a US$49bn deal from Verizon in 2013, according to IFR data.

Active bookrunners Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays managed to tighten spreads by 15bp-20bp through price progression.

New issue concessions came flat to the company's existing curve on the front end and repriced the belly of the curve with a negative 9bp new issue concession according to IFR data.

"[Negative new issue concessions] tell you something about the syndication process but more importantly it's about the state of the market right now, which feels pretty good," said Tom Murphy, senior portfolio manager and head of high-grade credit at Columbia Threadneedle.

"The Wall Street playbook is you sell ahead of new issues and then you buy the new issue at concession – well you can crumple that up and throw it in the garbage can."

Despite the lack of concession books still grew to US$77bn at guidance, according to one syndicate banker close to the trade.

Several market technicals were playing in AbbVie's favor, including positive sentiment for a proposed phase one US-China trade deal that could be signed before year end.

The news has steepened out the credit curve, and pushed average investment-grade spreads down to the lowest point of the year at 111bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BofA data.

Additionally, Thanksgiving is fast approaching and investors see this week and AbbVie's M&A transaction in particular as one of the last chances to put money to work in the US high grade bond market, Murphy added.

AbbVie priced a 1.75bn two-year at 50bp over Treasuries, a US$3bn three-year at 65bp over, a US$3.75bn five-year at 90bp over, a US$4bn seven-year at 115bp over, a US$5.5bn 10-year at 130bp over, a US$4bn 20-year at 170bp over and a US$5.75bn 30-year at 190bp over.

The company also printed three US$750m floating rate tranches including a 1.5 year at three-month Libor plus 35bp, a two-year at 46bp over and a three year at 65bp over.

LEVERAGE RISING:

AbbVie's secondary spreads moved some 10bp tighter on the back of the new issuance, according to MarketAxess data.

The markets most active bond on the day was AbbVie's 4.875% 2048s, which ended the day at 192bp over Treasuries down from 196bp on the previous day of active trading.

Investors were not deterred by the substantial increase in leverage.

CreditSights estimates net leverage to rise to 3.4 times debt to EBITDA, from a current 2 times, and total debt will increase to US$92bn at closing as AbbVie will assume US$23bn of existing Allergan debt, according to a presentation ahead of the trade.

The combined company is expected to generate US$20bn of annual free cash flow, or US$13bn after dividend payments, according to CreditSights.

With that kind of cash on hand, management is targeting 2.5 times leverage by year end 2021 through US$15bn-US$18bn in debt reduction.

Much of that deleveraging will come through US$14bn of maturing bonds in the coming two years, according to the presentation.

"We would note that both AbbVie and Allergan recently showed off an ability to de-lever, with each reducing net leverage by three ticks since deal announcement," CreditSights wrote in its report.

"We also wouldn't be surprised to see non-core asset sales given the number of major platforms (arguably too many), which could in theory further aid balance sheet restoration."

Beyond the leverage risks, market participants do consider healthcare and pharma in particular as a sector prone to political volatility next year as US presidential elections draw closer.

Yet, those risks were a non-factor for AbbVie's new issuance.

"It's a hot topic in Washington and among the Democratic candidates right now but it's just not at the fore of the markets mind right now," Murphy said.

