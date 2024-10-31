AbbVie price target raised to $231 from $218 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $231 from $218 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following a “beat and raise” Q3 report. 2025 commentary “continues to build confidence in the growth outlook,” says the analyst, who raised estimates mainly on higher Rinvoq/Skyrizi expectations, partially offset by lower aesthetics and Humira sales forecasts.

