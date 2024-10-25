AbbVie price target raised to $215 from $170 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $215 from $170 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a transfer of analyst coverage. The firm says that while further declines in Humira revenues are expected, it expects them to have minimal overall impact. AbbVie is now on a path for sustainable revenue growth of 4% to 9% for the next five years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

