AbbVie price target raised to $210 from $195 at BofA

BofA analyst Charlie Yang raised the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $210 from $195 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported “solid” Q3 results and raised 2024 revenue guidance. Given the “overall solid outlook for AbbVie into year-end,” the firm raised its target, driven by an improved 2025 EPS outlook, but remains Neutral rated when considering the balance of long-term growth outlook against its current valuation, the analyst tells investors.

