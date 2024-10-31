AbbVie price target raised to $200 from $195 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $200 from $195 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. AbbVie reported another impressive quarter and the focus now turns to emraclidine and 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

