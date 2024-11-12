AbbVie price target lowered to $215 from $226 at Citi

Citi analyst Geoff Meacham lowered the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $215 from $226 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the pivotal Phase 2 data for AbbVie’s emraclidine “surprisingly failed” to demonstrate a statistically significant change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Symptom Scale total score in the EMPOWER-1 and – 2 studies for schizophrenia. Considered the anchor value driver of AbbVie’s $9B acquisition of Cerevel emraclidine was expected to generate at least $2B-$2.5B in sales near the end of the decade and compete effectively against Bristol’s (BMY) Coben, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Citi has taken emraclidine out of its model.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABBV:
- Cigna drops pursuit of Humana: Morning Buzz
- Evercore says failure of emraclidine ‘may’ be ‘substantial’ Neurocrine positive
- AbbVie under pressure as schizophrenia drug fails two trials
- Leerink sees AbbVie’s trial results as ‘clear positive’ for Bristol Myers
- Barclays still likes AbbVie into 2025 despite schizophrenia failures
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.