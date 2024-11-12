AbbVie price target lowered to $208 from $228 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman lowered the firm’s price target on AbbVie (ABBV) to $208 from $228 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is citing EMPOWER 1 and 2 Emraclidine Phase 2 study outcomes in Schizophrenia failing, noting that with placebo outperforming both active arms in both trials, there is no sugar coating that the main value driver of the $8.7B Cerevel acquisition “is no longer”, .the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.