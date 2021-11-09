Markets
AbbVie Presents Positive Data On Upadacitinib In Active Psoriatic Arthritis And Axial Involvement

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said post-hoc analyses of the phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 trials showed people with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) demonstrated greater clinical responses related to axial involvement when treated with upadacitinib (RINVOQ) compared to placebo at week 24.

At week 24, upadacitinib showed numerically greater responses than adalimumab across all BASDAI and Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) endpoints in SELECT-PsA 1.

The proportion of patients achieving ASDAS clinically important improvement at week 24 was greater with upadacitinib (69.8%) versus adalimumab (54.1%, nominal P

