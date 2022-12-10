AbbVie Presents Data For Navitoclax Combination For JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the exploratory analysis from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis suggested that the combination led to reductions in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) and variant allele frequency (VAF) for common genetic mutations found in individuals with myelofibrosis that may indicate disease modification.

The findings were shared in an oral presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition(ASH).

Preliminary safety analysis identified no new safety signals. Twenty-five (78 percent) patients reported one or more adverse events (AE).

