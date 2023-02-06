US Markets
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals - WSJ

February 06, 2023 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Nandhini Srinivasan for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Abbvie ABBV.N will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company's chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the company now has the capacity "to do more", in an interview with WSJ that was published on Monday.

The comments come at a time when the drugmaker is beginning to face U.S. competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, a major revenue driver for years.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Abbvie is hoping to replace the loss of revenue from Humira through its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoqn, and has forecast sales of over $21 billion from the two products in 2027.

