AbbVie Phase 2 Trial Of Lutikizumab Provides Higher Response Rate In Inflammatory Skin Disease

January 08, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Monday announced a higher response rate than placebo in the phase 2 trial of its investigational Lutikizumab 300 mg, every other week or weekly in patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa or acne inversa, who had previously failed anti-TNF therapy.

Higher response rates were the primary endpoint. Based on these data, AbbVie will advance its clinical program of lutikizumab in hidradenitis suppurativa to Phase 3.

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic, progressive, and irreversible inflammatory skin disease that can form lumps, abscesses, and scars under the arms, in the groin, and in other areas.

The company said all doses were generally well-tolerated.

