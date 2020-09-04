AbbVie Partners With I-Mab for Cancer Drug

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has signed a collaboration agreement with Chinese clinical-stage biotechnology company I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, a monoclonal antibody in early-stage clinical testing that could be used to treat various cancers. The antibody targets CD47, a protein that is overexpressed on the surface of many types of cancer cells and delivers a "don't eat me" signal to the body's immune system.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay I-Mab $200 million now and up to $1.74 billion in milestone payments in the future. AbbVie will get an exclusive license to commercialize lemzoparlimab globally excluding greater China, paying tiered royalties in low- to mid-teen percentages of sales. I-Mab will have the right to commercialize the drug in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Image source: Getty Images.

The collaboration potentially involves exploring the combination of lemzoparlimab with AbbVie's blood cancer drug Venclexta. On a conference call with analysts, I-Mab said that AbbVie will have the option of collaborating with the biotech on other CD47 antibody treatments, including two preclinical drug candidates in I-Mab's pipeline with potential deal value of another $1 billion. On the call, I-Mab said, "In terms of total deal value, we believe that this is the largest out-licensing and global partnership transaction ever executed by a Chinese biotech company."

Drugs targeting CD47 are a hot item in immuno-oncology now, with Gilead Sciences paying a stunning $4.9 billion to acquire small biotech Forty Seven earlier this year. I-Mab believes lemzoparlimab is superior to its competition because it minimizes binding to red blood cells, a problem with other CD47 antibodies. This may be the reason AbbVie passed up a deal with domestic biotech Trillium (NASDAQ: TRIL), whose shares fell on the news.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AbbVie wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Jim Crumly owns shares of AbbVie and Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.