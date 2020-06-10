Abbvie partners with Genmab in $750 mln cancer therapy deal

Adds details of the deal

June 10 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc ABBV.N said on Wednesday it is partnering with Genmab AS GMAB.CO to jointly develop and commercialize cancer treatment, as it looks to expand its cancer franchise.

The U.S. based pharma giant will pay Genmab $750 million upfront to jointly develop and commercialize three of Genmab's cancer-targeting antibody products, including its potential blood cancer treatment epcoritamab, which is currently in a mid-stage study.

Genmab could receive up to $3.15 billion in additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

U.S.-listed shares of Genmab were up 5% at $30.40 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

