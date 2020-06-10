US Markets
ABBV

Abbvie partners with Genmab in $750 mln cancer therapy deal

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Abbvie Inc said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Genmab AS to jointly develop and commercialize cancer treatment.

June 10 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc ABBV.N said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Genmab AS to jointly develop and commercialize cancer treatment.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Genmab $750 million in upfront payment and Genmab could receive up to $3.15 billion in additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV GMAB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular