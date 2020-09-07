AbbVie Partners With Chinese Biotech for Cancer Candidate
AbbVie Inc. ABBV announced that it has inked a global collaboration deal with China’s I-Mab IMAB for the development and commercialization of the latter’s lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4) to treat multiple types of cancers. I-Mab shares were up 3.6% following this news on Friday.
Lemzoparlimab, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, is being developed by the Chinese biotech in early-stage studies. The candidate produced encouraging results in a phase I study, which showed possible differentiation of lemzoparlimab in drug safety and a more favorable pharmacokinetics profile in cancer patients.
The study also demonstrated that treatment with lemzoparlimab as a single agent was well tolerated at a dose range of up to 30 mg/kg without any priming dose. Moreover, no severe hematologic adverse event was observed.
Per the agreement, AbbVie will make an upfront payment of $180 million to I-Mab for gaining exclusive rights to lemzoparlimab as well as a $20-million milestone fee for the positive results shown in the phase I -study. Moreover, I-Mab will be entitled to earn up to $840 million in future success-based clinical and development milestones and up to $900 million in commercial milestones as well as tiered low-to-mid-teen royalties on net sales.
Additionally, going by the deal, AbbVie will have an exclusive license to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab globally excluding greater China. I-Mab will be responsible for developing and commercializing lemzoparlimab in the mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong. The partnership will enable both companies to opt for a potential collaboration on CD47-related therapeutic agents in the future.
We believe that the strategic partnership for I-Mab's novel CD47 programs complements AbbVie’s global clinical hold on hematology and immuno-oncology.
Shares of AbbVie have increased 3.7% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 0.6%.
AbbVie continues to work on expanding and accelerating its presence in oncology. The company has been actively pursuing partnership deals and collaborations for candidates over time to boost its oncology/cancer portfolio. Management believes that oncology will be the company’s major growth driver over the next 10 years.
Notably, AbbVie has a partnership pact with Roche RHHBY for Venclexta and J&J JNJ for Imbruvica, both of which have been significant revenue catalysts for the company.
Imbruvica and Venclexta generated combined global revenues of $3.1 billion in the first six months of 2020, reflecting an increase of 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Notably, Imbruvica’s global revenues are expected to be $5.5 billion while Venclexta’s global sales are expected to be $1.3 billion in 2020.
Zacks Rank
AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Johnson Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report
IMab Sponsored ADR (IMAB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.