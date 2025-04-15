AbbVie Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $316,131 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $572,360.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.0 $98.05 $100.0 $80.00 $340.0K 0 34 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.69 $1.68 $1.68 $150.00 $151.6K 3.6K 1 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.34 $2.18 $2.33 $155.00 $108.3K 2.3K 0 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.55 $10.3 $10.3 $175.00 $103.0K 3.0K 68 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.25 $27.5 $28.08 $200.00 $56.1K 998 20

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Current Position of AbbVie

Currently trading with a volume of 559,562, the ABBV's price is up by 1.11%, now at $179.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $241. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $194.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ABBV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Assumes Neutral Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

