AbbVie Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $526,691, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,388,300.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AbbVie's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AbbVie's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $41.75 $41.4 $41.75 $170.00 $208.7K 658 101 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $42.5 $42.05 $42.5 $170.00 $195.5K 658 50 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $210.00 $190.1K 1.3K 318 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $50.9 $49.2 $49.75 $165.00 $159.2K 143 57 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $47.5 $46.95 $47.5 $165.00 $152.0K 278 32

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

In light of the recent options history for AbbVie, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,194,073, the price of ABBV is down -0.36% at $211.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AbbVie

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $231.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on AbbVie with a target price of $223.

