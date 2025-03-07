AbbVie Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $663,216 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $842,315.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $230.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.7 $13.65 $14.7 $230.00 $132.3K 42 90 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.68 $1.67 $1.67 $180.00 $131.0K 1.9K 787 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.3 $17.1 $17.1 $200.00 $100.8K 1.5K 82 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $210.00 $90.1K 1.4K 588 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $44.0 $43.45 $44.0 $170.00 $88.0K 714 0

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AbbVie, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,371,420, the price of ABBV is up by 1.64%, reaching $214.2. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for AbbVie

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $231.5.

