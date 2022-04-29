AbbVie misses quarterly sales expectations on Humira competition

By Manas Mishra

April 29 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales on Friday, hurt by European competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira and lower-than-expected revenue from its newer drug Rinvoq.

Shares of Illinois-based Abbvie fell 4.3% to $159.30 before the bell.

Sales of the world's best selling drug, Humira, fell 2.7% to $4.74 billion in the first quarter, below estimates of $4.91 billion as it faces competition from cheaper biosimilar copies in Europe. U.S. rivals are expected next year when it loses patent protection in the country.

AbbVie has been hoping that sales of its other rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq and plaque psoriasis treatment Skyrizi will eventually exceed that of Humira, and the company has been working to gain expanded approvals for both drugs.

Rinvoq sales rose 53.6% to $465 million in the quarter ended March 31, but fell below estimates of $500.6 million. However, Skyrizi sales of $940 million beat estimates by nearly $24 million.

"We anticipate re-acceleration of Rinvoq following recent expanded U.S. approvals and re-labelling for rheumatoid arthritis," said Citi analyst Andrew Baum, referring to a narrower recommendation by the U.S. health regulator in December.

Last year, AbbVie completed its $63 billion purchase of Botox-maker Allergan, a move to diversify its portfolio ahead of Humira's loss of exclusivity.

Botox sales in cosmetic applications rose 34.4% to $641 million, breezing past estimates of $569.88 million.

Net revenues of $13.54 billion missed Refinitiv IBES estimates of $13.61 billion, but beat AbbVie's own target of $13.50 billion.

At the request of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, several drug companies have adjusted their forecasts to include expenses from milestone payments and acquisitions.

AbbVie lowered its adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $13.92 and $14.12, from earlier estimates of $14.00 to $14.20, citing the impact of those expenses.

