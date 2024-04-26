News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie Lifts FY24 Outlook After Higher Q1 Results - Update

April 26, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), while announcing higher first-quarter earnings, on Friday raised its outlook for fiscal 2024.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, AbbVie shares were gaining around 1.7 percent to trade at $170.11.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $11.13 to $11.33, higher than previously expected $10.97 to $11.17 per share.

The outlook includes an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter 2024.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $11.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its first quarter, AbbVie earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.37 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $4.12 billion or $2.31 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $12.31 billion from $12.23 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.