AbbVie Issues Combined Company 2020 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said, for the full year 2020, it is issuing combined company adjusted earnings per share guidance, which includes the results of Allergan from May 8, 2020 through December 31, 2020, of $10.35 to $10.45, representing annualized net accretion from the Allergan transaction of 11 percent. The combined company's 2020 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $6.23 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items.

The company previously issued 2020 standalone adjusted EPS guidance of $9.61 to $9.71. AbbVie noted that the combined company guidance supersedes previously issued standalone guidance.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.34 compared to $2.26, previous year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net revenues increased to $10.43 billion from $8.26 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.