April 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Thursday it intends to voluntarily withdraw in the U.S. the accelerated approvals of its Imbruvica drug for patients with certain types of blood cancer.

The company said other approved indications for the drug in the U.S. are not affected. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

