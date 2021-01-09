AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Pay A US$1.30 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of February.

AbbVie's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.72 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AbbVie has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current share price of $107.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, AbbVie paid out 103% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while AbbVie's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ABBV Historic Dividend January 9th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see AbbVie's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, AbbVie has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has AbbVie got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with AbbVie's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while AbbVie has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AbbVie (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

