AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Finding Balance between Dividends and Growth

By Goran Damchevski

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News

AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) is a large international pharmaceutical company.

AbbVie has six major focus areas including: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, aesthetics. They have a strong and diversified pipeline of products that are in various stages of development and FDA approval.

Analysts covering AbbVie are taking into account the new potential that was visible from their last 12-month revenue growth of 47%. They are estimating the selling power from current and future projects and forecast a peak of revenues at the end of 2022 with US$ 59b.

This means that the company has enough diversified pharmaceutical assets in their pipeline and current portfolio that will allow it to grow and generate larger cashflow until the beginning of 2023, after which it is projected to stabilize.

This brings us to the returns for shareholders. In the last 12 months AbbVie stock has generated a return of 17%, but when we count in dividends, the return increases to 22.9%.

This is a significant portion of returns that we can attribute to dividends, and it is why we are going to focus on analyzing the dividend outlook for AbbVie.

Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

In this case, AbbVie likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 4.6% dividend yield and eight-year payment history.

There are a few simple ways to understand the risks of buying AbbVie for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on AbbVie!

NYSE:ABBV Historic Dividend, June 2021

Payout Ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut.

So we need to assess if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 169% of AbbVie's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Unless this is an exception, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. AbbVie paid out 47% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's good to see that while AbbVie's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective.

Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of AbbVie's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend.

Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that AbbVie paid its first dividend at least eight years ago, and it has been stable ever since, which is great to see.

During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.6 in 2013, compared to US$5.2 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time.

The dividend has been growing pretty quickly, which could be enough to get us interested, even though the dividend history is relatively short.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend.

Over the past five years, it looks as though AbbVie's EPS have declined at around 2.6% a year. This is not a large decline, but if earnings continue to decline, the dividend may come under pressure.

Conclusion

To summarize, shareholders should always check if AbbVie's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend.

The high payout ratio of 169% is very concerning, although at least the dividend was covered by free cash flow.

The redeeming quality is the high revenue growth demonstrated by AbbVie in the last 12 months. This is a signal that they have not exhausted their earnings capacity and may be able to make up for the lack of coverage by profits with future growth or setting a more reliable dividend per share.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one.

Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for AbbVie that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

