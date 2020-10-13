AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABBV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABBV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.32, the dividend yield is 5.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABBV was $88.32, representing a -12.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.28 and a 41.2% increase over the 52 week low of $62.55.

ABBV is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). ABBV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.7. Zacks Investment Research reports ABBV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 16.83%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABBV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABBV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABBV as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 10.59% over the last 100 days. DHS has the highest percent weighting of ABBV at 5.24%.

