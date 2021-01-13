AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABBV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABBV was $109.78, representing a 0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.15 and a 75.51% increase over the 52 week low of $62.55.

ABBV is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novartis AG (NVS). ABBV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ABBV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.27%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABBV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABBV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABBV as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 18.73% over the last 100 days. CDC has the highest percent weighting of ABBV at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.