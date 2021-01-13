AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABBV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.17% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of ABBV was $109.78, representing a 0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.15 and a 75.51% increase over the 52 week low of $62.55.
ABBV is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novartis AG (NVS). ABBV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ABBV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.27%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABBV Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to ABBV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABBV as a top-10 holding:
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM)
- VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 18.73% over the last 100 days. CDC has the highest percent weighting of ABBV at 10000%.
