AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABBV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABBV was $109.78, representing a 0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.15 and a 75.51% increase over the 52 week low of $62.55.

ABBV is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novartis AG (NVS). ABBV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ABBV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.27%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABBV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

