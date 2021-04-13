AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABBV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.25, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABBV was $108.25, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.41 and a 37.62% increase over the 52 week low of $78.66.

ABBV is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). ABBV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ABBV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.37%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABBV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABBV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABBV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 16.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ABBV at 7.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.