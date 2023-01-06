AbbVie, Immunome Collaborate To Discover Multiple Novel Oncology Targets

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Immunome Inc. (IMNM) have collaborated to discover up to 10 novel antibody-target pairs arising from three specified tumor types using Immunome's Discovery Engine, the companies said in a statement.

As per the terms of the deal, Immunome will grant AbbVie the option to purchase worldwide rights for up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs arising from the selected tumors. Immunome will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and will be eligible to receive additional platform access payments in the aggregate amount of up to $70 million based on AbbVie's election for Immunome to continue research using its Discovery Engine.

Immunome is also eligible to receive development and first commercial sale milestones of up to $120 million per target with respect to certain products derived from target-antibody pairs that AbbVie elects to purchase, with potential for further sales-based milestones as well as tiered royalties on global sales.

