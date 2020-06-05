AbbVie, HBM, UU, Erasmus Medical Center To Develop Antibody Therapeutic To Prevent & Treat COVID-19

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV), Harbour BioMed (HBM), Utrecht University (UU) and Erasmus Medical Center have collaborated to develop a novel antibody therapeutic to prevent and treat COVID-19, AbbVie said in a statement.

They will focus on advancing the fully human, neutralizing antibody 47D11 discovered by UU, EMC and HBM and recently reported in Nature Communications. This antibody targets the conserved domain of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

COVID-19 is the pandemic respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As per the terms of the collaboration, AbbVie will support Utrecht University, Erasmus Medical Center and Harbour BioMed through the preclinical activities, while simultaneously undertaking preparations for later stage preclinical and clinical development work.

AbbVie will receive an option to exclusively license the antibody from the three parties for therapeutic clinical development and commercialization worldwide.

