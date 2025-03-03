News & Insights

AbbVie, Gubra Enter License Agreement To Develop GUB014295 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Gubra A/S announced a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity. AbbVie will lead development and commercialization activities of GUB014295 globally. Gubra will receive $350 million in total upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to $1.875 billion in development, commercial and sales milestone payments with tiered royalties on global net sales. GUB014295 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Gubra, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases.

