AbbVie, Gubra Enter License Agreement To Develop GUB014295 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Gubra A/S announced a license agreement to develop GUB014295, a potential long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity. AbbVie will lead development and commercialization activities of GUB014295 globally. Gubra will receive $350 million in total upfront payment and will be eligible to receive up to $1.875 billion in development, commercial and sales milestone payments with tiered royalties on global net sales. GUB014295 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Gubra, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.