AbbVie Gets EU Nod for Skyrizi in Pediatric Plaque Psoriasis

AbbVie ABBV announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved its blockbuster immunology drug, Skyrizi (risankizumab), for treating children and adolescents aged six years and above with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The latest approval in the EU includes a new 55 mg pre-filled syringe designed for patients who weigh less than 40 kg, helping ensure appropriate dosing based on body weight.

The approval was based on data from the phase III OptIMMize-1 pediatric psoriasis program, which included data from two lead-in pharmacokinetic cohorts as well as data from the phase III OptIMMize-2 open-label extension study.

Skyrizi is currently approved for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, both in the United States and in Europe.

Skyrizi remains a key growth driver for AbbVie. Sales of the drug soared 29.2% year over year on an operational basis to $4.48 billion in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for nearly 30% of the company’s total revenues. The drug is seeing strong performance across all its approved indications.

ABBV’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of AbbVie have risen 4.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.



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ABBV Wins EU Nod for Maviret in Acute HCV

In a separate press release, AbbVie announced that the European Commission has approved Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of acute hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection with compensated liver disease (with or without cirrhosis) in adults and children aged three years and above.

Following the latest nod, Maviret became the only treatment to be approved for both acute and chronic HCV infection in the European Union. The broader indication could simplify treatment decisions and support ongoing efforts to eliminate HCV across the region.

The latest nod was based on data from the phase III study, which demonstrated Maviret to be a highly efficacious treatment for patients with acute HCV infection.

Maviret is approved in the United States under the trade name Mavyret for the treatment of acute and chronic HCV infection in adults and children aged three years and older.

Mavyret sales increased 8.6% on an operational basis year over year to $351 million in the first quarter of 2026.

ABBV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA, Immunocore IMCR and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $1.09 to $1.24. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $1.54 to $1.70. KNSA shares have surged 44.2% year to date.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two quarters, with the average surprise being 1.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR stock has lost 15.8% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.50 to $2.97, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $2.91 to $4.81 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 114.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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